Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,303 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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