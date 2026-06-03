Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,913 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $136,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after purchasing an additional 493,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $89,254,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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