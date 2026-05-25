Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $256.52 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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