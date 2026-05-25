Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 3.5% of Dilation Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $256.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

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