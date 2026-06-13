Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 174,355 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $129,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

HWM stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here