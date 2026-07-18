Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,526 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Howmet Aerospace worth $216,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

HWM stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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