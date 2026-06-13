Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.57% of Howmet Aerospace worth $3,765,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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