HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,983 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 255,271 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of HP worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. HP's payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here