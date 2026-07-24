HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 625.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,893 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in HP were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in HP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 2.1%

HPQ stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. HP's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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