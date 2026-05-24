HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,950 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 205,104 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in HP were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,260 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,653,215 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $235,627,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. HP's payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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