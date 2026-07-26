H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of H&R Block worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,885 shares of the company's stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H&R Block by 30.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,280 shares of the company's stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

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H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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