HS Management Partners LLC Sells 46,350 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 46,350 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises 3.0% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.29.

View Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Key Headlines Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.8%

RL opened at $377.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.26. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.13 and a twelve month high of $393.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 11.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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