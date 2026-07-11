Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 135,184 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

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