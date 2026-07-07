Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 139,563 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 139,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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