Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 188,587 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 635.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,287 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 188,587 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Avantor were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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