Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 19,647 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,508 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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