Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 24,929 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Crown worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.14.

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About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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