Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 328,717 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 328,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $183,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,596,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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