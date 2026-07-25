Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 32,951 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,575 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NYSE VIRT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Virtu Financial's payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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