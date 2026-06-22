Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 46,319 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,427 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Coinbase Global worth $109,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average is $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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