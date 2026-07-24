Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 62,164 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 324.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $391,674,000 after buying an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,368,000 after buying an additional 1,408,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,371,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Stifel Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Stifel Financial Corp Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Neutral Sentiment: One market recap noted that Stifel missed sales expectations on a separate headline, but that appears to be outweighed by the company’s own reported beat on revenue and earnings. Stifel misses Q2 CY2026 sales expectations

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4%

SF stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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