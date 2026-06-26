Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 63,518 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of ATI worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $198,787,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 684.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ATI by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,923,000 after buying an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,442 shares of company stock valued at $21,219,431. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ATI opened at $199.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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