Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 65,834 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,991,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $735,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,884,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,812,000 after purchasing an additional 555,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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