Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 66,839 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Leidos worth $43,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,379 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 98,103 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 232.7% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 6,451 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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