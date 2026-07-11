Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,658 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.0%

AWI stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.28 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here