Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,436 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,232 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $53,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CHRW opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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