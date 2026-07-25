Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. IREN Limited has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $76.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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