Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 48,138 StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SARO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SARO

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

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