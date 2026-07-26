Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 95,746 Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,746 shares of the healthcare company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $182,972,000 after purchasing an additional 710,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $110,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 10,361.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,067,159 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $63,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,404 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 487,811 shares in the last quarter.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE SMA opened at $34.73 on Friday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,053.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMA

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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