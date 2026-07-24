Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 304.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,570 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $284,121,000 after buying an additional 45,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,192,697 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $224,656,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares during the last quarter.

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Five Below Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Susquehanna cut Five Below to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised Five Below from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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