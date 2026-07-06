Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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