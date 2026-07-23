Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 103,552 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carlyle Group worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 937.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 332,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2%

CG stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.Carlyle Group's quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $56.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.07.

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Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

See Also

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