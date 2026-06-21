Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 234,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.38% of Sempra Energy worth $219,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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