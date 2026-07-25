Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,297 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,483 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of United Natural Foods worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.65 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.86.

View Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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