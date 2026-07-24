Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 106,075 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of NETSTREIT worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 280,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 123,831 shares of the company's stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $22.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 676.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

More NETSTREIT News

Here are the key news stories impacting NETSTREIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on NETSTREIT to $23 from $22 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Benzinga source

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on NETSTREIT to $23 from $22 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: NETSTREIT beat Zacks’ FFO estimate, reporting quarterly FFO of $0.35 per share versus expectations of $0.34, which is a key profitability measure for REITs. Zacks article

NETSTREIT beat Zacks’ FFO estimate, reporting quarterly FFO of $0.35 per share versus expectations of $0.34, which is a key profitability measure for REITs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.370-$1.390, above the consensus estimate of $1.31, suggesting management sees stronger full-year earnings than the market expected.

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.370-$1.390, above the consensus estimate of $1.31, suggesting management sees stronger full-year earnings than the market expected. Positive Sentiment: NETSTREIT also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, underscoring its income appeal for REIT investors and implying an annualized yield of about 4.2%.

NETSTREIT also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, underscoring its income appeal for REIT investors and implying an annualized yield of about 4.2%. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS came in at $0.06, missing the $0.08 consensus, but revenue of $61.28 million topped expectations of $56.41 million, making the headline results mixed rather than clearly negative.

Quarterly EPS came in at $0.06, missing the $0.08 consensus, but revenue of $61.28 million topped expectations of $56.41 million, making the headline results mixed rather than clearly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the portfolio remained 100% occupied and the balance sheet was in excellent condition, which supports stability but does not appear to be a near-term catalyst by itself. Business Wire release

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

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