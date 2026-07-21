Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 121,425 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.49% of Healthpeak Properties worth $55,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,763 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 93,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 71,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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