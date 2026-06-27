Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,160 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Nova worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $208,293,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Nova by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 47,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $212,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,887.20. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $749,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,731,885.20. This trade represents a 16.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $2,661,785. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $488.58 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $522.16 and its 200-day moving average is $456.78. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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