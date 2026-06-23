Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,053 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,544 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Equifax worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $347,909,000 after purchasing an additional 823,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.74 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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