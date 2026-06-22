Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,977 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $115,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:APD opened at $280.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $307.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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