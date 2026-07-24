Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,717 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.43% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

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AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 5,352,316.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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