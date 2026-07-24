Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 233,366 Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Waystar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

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Waystar Price Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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