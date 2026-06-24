Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in onsemi $ON

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 141,261 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of onsemi worth $43,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Neutral Sentiment: onsemi’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS and revenue both topping expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, which may help limit downside if the sector stabilizes.

onsemi’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS and revenue both topping expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, which may help limit downside if the sector stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had recently attracted investor attention and benefited from semiconductor strength before today’s sector reversal, suggesting some of the move may be driven by momentum unwinding rather than company-specific news.

The stock had recently attracted investor attention and benefited from semiconductor strength before today’s sector reversal, suggesting some of the move may be driven by momentum unwinding rather than company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: A broader tech and chip pullback weighed on onsemi as investors reacted to concerns that memory and AI-related semiconductor expansion could slow, pressuring sentiment across the industry.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.68.

View Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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