Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,301 shares of the bank's stock after selling 339,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Citizens Financial Group worth $94,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,595 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361,142 shares of the bank's stock valued at $661,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,484 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 991,510 shares of the bank's stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

More Citizens Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Reuters article

Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Business Wire article

The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Benzinga article

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More.

Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, underscoring capital return to shareholders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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