Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,044 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $213,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $628.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here