Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,841 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4%

SWK stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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