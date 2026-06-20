Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Texas Instruments worth $518,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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