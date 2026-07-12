Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Chemed were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Chemed by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,024 shares of the company's stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $5,935,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chemed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,546 shares of the company's stock worth $138,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $493.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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