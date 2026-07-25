Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the bank's stock after selling 31,515 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

View Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.12 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Further Reading

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