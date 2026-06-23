Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,717 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of PTC worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,399,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 417,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,924,000 after buying an additional 361,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PTC by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,576,000 after buying an additional 347,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

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