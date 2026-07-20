Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,595 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $106,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,979,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,572,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,920,000 after buying an additional 3,546,423 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,871,863 shares of the company's stock worth $704,780,000 after buying an additional 2,399,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,262,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,788,448,000 after buying an additional 2,157,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,024,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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